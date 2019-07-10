By STEPHEN ODUOR

Tana River clinical officers on Wednesday called off their strike to allow the County Health department to address their grievances.

This was after the medics union leaders reached an agreement with the Health executive that would see their show cause letters withdrawn.

The union leaders called on their members to return to work immediately, saying they had agreed that no one would be victimised.

“The department shall not resort to arbitrary transfers and discriminatory assignments of duties to respective officers, and further commits to withdraw all show cause letters and written punishment including loss salaries or any allowances,” reads the statement signed by the Health executive Mwanajuma Habwoka and County Secretary Joshua Jara.

The health workers are seeking promotions or to be re-designated into appropriate job groups as per a revised scheme of service for clinical officers.

They also agreed that the Health department would form a seven-member committee to look into the medics working conditions and welfare.