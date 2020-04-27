By STEPHEN ODUOR

More by this Author

More than 5000 people have been left homeless after River Tana flooded five villages in Tana North, Tana River County.

About 700 homes have been submerged in water, with more than 400 people still marooned in the villages of Madogo and Bakuyu in Sala Ward.

People have since moved from Mororo slums which are flooded to settle at Madogo centre.

Some are camping at Madogo Primary School, where they have pitched tents, while others have joined relatives in urban centres where they are seeking refuge.

INFLUX IN TOWNS

Bura Sub-County Administrator Said Jara told the Nation that the situation is worsening by the day as the influx of people in the towns is always followed by an outbreak of diseases.

Advertisement

"Every time we encounter such effects of floods, we [often have to] deal with cholera in camps. In this case, it's inevitable," he said.

Mr Jara said a majority of the displaced people lack tents and risk contracting malaria if the situation persists.

He noted that most of the camps which have been established lack toilets, and as a result, people will begin throwing waste into the flood water or resort to open defecation.

"The Red Cross Society has always come to our aid during such times. I understand they are currently mapping. I'm afraid it's going to get hard [since] they are also taking part in the battle against Covid-19," he said.

DAMS YET TO SPILL OVER

According to Special Programmes Director Abdulla Hanti, the situation is yet to get worse as the dams upstream are yet to overflow.

Mr Hanti said the floods in Tana River could possibly be coming from the excess rain upstream, noting that residents in the county are staring at a disaster if the authorities manning the seven dams decide to set free excess intake.

"This time we may have the water affecting some people on higher grounds. We anticipate a difficult situation and that's why we are even assessing the capability of higher grounds to withstand what's coming," he said.

The floods have since cut off two sections of the road in Bura Sub-County disabling transport along the Hola-Garissa highway.

Close to 1,200 acres of crops have been submerged, leaving locals at the mercy of relief support.