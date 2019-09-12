By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Panic has gripped Chief Mbogori Girls High School in Maara Sub County, Tharaka-Nithi County, over missing students.

Form One students Michelle Wanjiru and Caroline Muteti Munou went missing eight days ago.

Ms Ruth Mutua, the school principal on Wednesday told the Nation that the two were among a group of girls who were sent home after reporting to school late from August holiday on September 4.

SCHOOL RULES

According to the school rules, the girls are supposed to report to school latest by 3pm. However, some seven students reported at the school at around 6pm and were sent home the following day.

“We sent the girls home and notified their parents through short text messages that their daughters’ had been sent home for reporting late only to learn that the two form one girls did not arrive home,” said Ms Mutua.

Advertisement

Ms Mutua said the matter was reported to Chogoria Police Station.

Maara Sub County Police Commander Johnstone Kabusia said they were still investigating the matter.

He appealed to he public to report to the nearest police station any information that could help in finding the girls.

“We immediately launched investigations after receiving information about the missing girls,” said Mr Kabusia.

PHONE SWITCHED OFF

Ms Felista Mwende, mother to Wanjiru told the Nation that on Friday last week, a female who declined to identify herself called to inform her that her daughter had been injured and had been taken to ‘general hospital’.

She said that when she inquired about the hospital, the caller hanged up and switched off her phone.

“I am worried, its eight days now since the girls went missing, I urge whoever could be holding her to set her free,” said Ms Mwende.

Ms Loise Mumbi, Caroline’s aunt said the two girls did not have bus fare and blamed the school management for sending them away without any money.

KIDNAPPED

“The school could have called us instead of sending away our daughters away,” said Ms Mumbi.

She accused the school of being reluctant to update them on the progress of the search with most of their phone calls going unanswered.