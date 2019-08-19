An orthopaedic surgeon on Monday recommended that the knee had to be operated to fix the broken knee cap.

The officer said Mr Njiiri followed him out to the stairs where he jumped and landed on his knee.

By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

An officer attached to Chuka Police Station in Tharaka-Nithi County is nursing a fractured knee cap after he was allegedly assaulted by his boss on Saturday night.

Mr Samuel Ndung'u, a constable attached to dog department told the Nation that Chuka OCS James Njiri violently pushed him out of his office where he had gone to explain why he had not gone out on patrol with the dog.

DRUNK

The officer said Mr Njiiri followed him out to the stairs where he jumped and landed on his knee.

He alleged that the OCS, who seemed drunk, went back to his office before ordering other officers to disperse.

He said he was later picked by some civilians who had visited the station following arrest of their relatives and was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital where it was discovered that he had a fractured knee cap.

“I had gone to explain to the OCS that I had not gone out to patrol with the dog that night because it was not feeling well. He started kicking me. He seemed drunk because he was very violent,” said Mr Ndungu.

An orthopaedic surgeon on Monday recommended that the knee had to be operated to fix the broken knee cap.

SPECIALISED TREATMENT

He was transferred to Tenri Hospital Embu County for specialised treatment.

“I urge the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to intervene and ensure I get justice because my bosses are already plotting to fix me,” he said.

Tharaka-Nithi County Police Commander Charles Mbatu said he had not received such reports but promised to follow up.

Speaking to the media at the station on Monday, Chuka Sub-County Police Commander, Joseph Kavoo said he had not yet received any official information on the alleged attack. He said Mr Njiiri had denied assaulting Mr Ndung'u.

“The OCS told me on phone that Mr Ndung'u who was supposed to be on patrol in town went to the station and demanded the release of some suspects who had been arrested,” said Mr Kavoo.

The OCS said Mr Ndung'u fell on the stairs as he escaped arrest.

He said Mr Ndung'u has been accused of obstructing police officers from performing their duty by threatening him, and demanding the release of suspects.