A row is brewing in Tharaka-Nithi County between Chuka elders, the Ministry of Interior, some local politicians and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the border Chuka of and Igambang’ombe sub-counties.

The elders have threatened to move to court to challenge the creation of Igambang’ombe Sub-County whose boundary they claim has extended into Chuka.

Addressing journalists at Ndagani Township Wednesday, the group, which also included youth and women leaders, pointed fingers at some politicians whom they accused of plotting to divide the Chuka community for their political reasons.

Mr Isaac Mugo, the chairman of the group, said they will not support or accept the creation of Igambang’ombe Sub-County, which is at the gazettement stage, before their concerns are addressed.

POTENTIAL FOR CONFLICT

The elders also said the issue had the potential of creating animosity between the Tharaka and Chuka people if it is not handled carefully.

“Some politicians have divided Chuka community behind our backs because the new boundary has created confusion and is cause for worry as it can cause conflict. We have written to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I, the IEBC and the local MP seeking audience,” said Mr Mugo.

Njuri Ncheke elders Eustace Muturi and Gerishon Kabiti said they are the custodians of the boundaries in the region and will not allow politicians to cause animosity amongst members of various communities because of their political interests.

“As much as we would like to have new administrative sections, we are against politicians determining the boundaries,” said Mr Kabiti.

He said before such sensitive decisions are made, there must be public participation so that the people’s suggestions are also known.