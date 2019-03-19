By ALEX NJERU

Some 26,000 title deeds remain uncollected at the Chuka land registry in Tharaka-Nithi County.

The documents will now be given to chiefs who will give them to the owners.

Speaking at the county headquarters in Kathwana, County Commissioner Beverly Opwora said the documents are part of the 100,000 title deeds which were recently processed and asked locals to pick them.

“We don’t want title deeds to continue lying idle at the registry and that is why we have resolved to take them to the chiefs’ offices where the owners can easily pick them,” said Ms Opwora.

MORE TITLE DEEDS

She said more title deeds will be issued soon after the completion of the ongoing land adjudication in the region and asked locals to quickly solve land ownership disputes to avoid delay.

Ms Opwara said there are plans to have all national and county government heads of departments relocate to Kathwana from Chuka town for convenient access of services by the locals.

She noted that already, the county government has allocated parcels of land to various departments to build offices, adding that once money is available, work will start immediately.