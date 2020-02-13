Tharaka-Nithi clerk makes about-turn on resignation

By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

County assembly Clerk Amos Kiangwe Sikweya has rescinded his decision to quit hours after tendering his resignation following various accusations by assembly members.

Assembly Speaker David Mbaya announced on Wednesday that Mr Sikweya had requested to be released back to Senate as MCAs prepared to table a motion of no confidence against him. A few hours later, the clerk withdrew the letter.

The ward representatives accuse Mr Sikweya of failing to surrender the assembly’s finance documents to the external audit committee for audit, and paralysing an ad hoc committee formed to scrutinise the assembly’s spending.