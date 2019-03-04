By ALEX NJERU

The Ameru Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders wants Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki to offer a bull for sacrifice.

The elders say this will cleanse Mr Njuki and the county government offices after a group of women threw panties outside the devolved unit’s premises.

Speaking on Sunday at Kithangani village in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency, the council’s Tharaka-Nithi County chapter chairman, Kangori M’Thaara said Mr Njuki’s government was likely to face a lot of misfortunes if it is not cleansed.

He said according to the Ameru traditions, a curse administered by grannies by exposing their private parts to a person or homestead was the worst of all and could not be rubbished.

BAD OMEN

“To cleanse the county government offices and save our county from bad omen, Governor Njuki must give a bull to be slaughtered and blood sprinkled at the gate where the women’s panties were dumped,” said Mr M’Thaara.

Women demonstrate outside Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki's office on February 11, 2019. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Last month, hundreds of women from, Chuka/Igambang’ombe, Maara and Tharaka constituencies held demonstrations at governor Njuki’s office in Kathwana, removed and dumped their panties at the gate. They were protesting what they termed at gross disrespect of the women by the county chief. The angry women demanded an apology from Mr Njuki.

WRANGLES

Mr M’ Thaara, who said elders will not sit and watch the county go astray, warned leaders against escalating hatred and witch-hunt.

“We want unity for the development of this county,” he said.

He said leadership wrangles prevented former governor, Samuel Ragwa from delivering services to the residents.

Mr M’ Thaara said, as the moral custodians of the Ameru people, they will make sure there is peace and unity in the county. They vowed not to tolerate rogue leadership.