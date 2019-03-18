Governor Muthomi Njuki advised Prof Kindiki to look for his own projects to launch and earn credit.

By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Senator Kithure Kindiki have clashed over development projects.

The two leaders have claimed credit for the planned tarmacking of Kathwana town roads.

Prof Kindiki has accused Governor Njuki of ‘rushing to launch national government-funded projects and branding them county initiatives in order to get credit.

Mr Njuki, who denied the accusations, said that though some of the ongoing projects were funded by the national government, he had the right to launch them because he had lobbied for them.

He advised Prof Kindiki to look for his own projects to launch and earn credit.

On Wednesday last week, Mr Njuki who launched the tarmacking of the Kathwana town roads, said that his government would also construct a Sh200 million modern market, a sewer system and install street lights in the town.

SH580 MILLION

On Saturday, Senate Deputy Speaker held a meeting at the same venue where he said that the Kathwana projects had been fully funded by national government.

He said national government had set aside Sh580 million for tarmacking of Kathwana roads, construction of a bigger and decent market, sewer system and for water supply.

Prof Kindiki noted that tarmacking of the two-kilometre road that the governor launched was funded by the World Bank through Kenya Urban Rural Support Program (KUSP) at the tune of Sh50 million.

“I would like to know from the governor, in which budget has he allocated the Sh50 million for the work he claims his government is financing,” said Prof Kindiki.

He said Mr Njuki asked for an early release of the Sh50 million by the World Bank so that the two-kilometre road joining his office and Mati road could be tarmacked.

SH70 MILLION

County Urban Development Executive Njue Njagi confirmed that the World Bank had allocated Sh70 million for the improvement of infrastructure in the town. He said that Sh50 million would be spent on road construction while Sh20 million would be used for capacity building.

Senator Kindiki said work on the rest of the projects, which will be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and World Bank representative in Kenya, would begin in June.

“We will come here with top leaders in the country to officially launch the work in June,” he said.

Last week, Infrastructure Principal Secretary Julius Korir told the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Housing that counties normally claim ownership of road projects done by Kenya Urban Roads Authority.