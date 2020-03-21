Governor Njuki said for weddings, only the priest, witnesses and the couple will be allowed to meet for a short exercise where it’s not possible to postpone the already scheduled ones.

By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka-Nithi County has come up with raft of measures including closing of all bars and miraa chewing dens as a measure to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Governor Muthomi Njuki and County Commissioner Ms Beverly Opwora issued the directives on Friday at Chuka County Referral Hospital after inspecting an isolation ward at the facility which has 16 self-contained cubicles.

The leaders also banned all crowded social gatherings including market days, sports and various community ceremonies until further notice.

“With immediate effect, together with the County Commissioner, we have closed all bars and people can only buy alcohol from kiosks to drink while inside their rooms,” said Mr Njuki.

Governor Njuki said for weddings, only the priest, witnesses and the couple will be allowed to meet for a short exercise where it’s not possible to postpone the already scheduled ones.

He noted that only 50 immediate family members or less will be allowed to bury their departed loved ones in a ceremony that should take less than one hour.

He added that all travellers entering county bus parks will from next week undergo compulsory temperature tests and wash or sanitise their hands.

Public service vehicles and bodaboda operators will also be required to have hand sanitisers for use by their passengers while supermarkets, hotels and retail shops will be required to have water for washing hands.