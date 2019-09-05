Haji saves man arrested for cooking dog meat
Thursday September 5 2019
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the release of a man arrested in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday for cooking dog meat over hunger.
Mr Haji, in a message on Twitter, further directed the county's criminal investigations boss to make sure the man gets adequate food.
Mr John Munene was arrested at his home in Karimba, Maara Sub-County, by police for slaughtering and cooking his dog with the intention of eating it.
Mr Munene said he took the step after going for three days without food. He explained that he was ashamed of persistently begging his neighbours food.
"I was preparing the dog meat to eat with the small ugali that I had already cooked,” he said.
The middle aged man was held at Chogoria Police Station before arraignment in Chuka on Friday.
Section 3(3) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act says that a person found guilty of cruelty to animals is liable to a fine not exceeding Sh3,000, or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months, or to both.
Mr Nicholas Mutembei, a resident, told the media that the act shocked the villagers and that it was the first one in the area.
There is hunger in various parts of the county following prolonged drought that has also led to drying of rivers and death of livestock.