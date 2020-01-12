By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has termed as propaganda rumours that he was hiding from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives during the Christmas and New Year festive season.

Speaking in Magumoni Ward on Friday during the launch of a county roads improvement project which will cost Sh111 million, Mr Njuki said he spent the holiday with his family outside the county.

He said his political enemies took advantage of his absence to peddle propaganda, especially on social media, that he had gone into hiding to avoid arrest by the EACC detectives over corruption allegations.

“I was not on the run, I had gone for an outing with my wife just to relax after a busy year and I am now back, reenergised,” said Mr Njuki.

The governor said he will not be sucked into early campaigns by those eyeing to unseat him in 2022 but that he will continue focusing on implementing his manifesto because he believes that his performance record will determine if he will be re-elected.

Mr Njuki said the people accusing him of corruption are those who were illegally benefiting from the previous county regime where money meant for development ended up in the pockets of individuals.

“The county funds are meant for public developments and not for a few individuals who are fighting back by accusing me of ‘eating’ the county alone,” he said.

He said he has not stolen any public funds and that those accusing him of corruption have no evidence.

MCAs Justin Kithinji (Magumoni), Godfrey Murithi (Karingani) and Muthini Karangi (nominated), who accompanied the governor, defended him against corruption claims.

Mr Karangi asked Governor Njuki to avoid listening to his critics and concentrate on his work.

He said some of those who have expressed interest to unseat Mr Njuki will surrender before 2022 because their only agenda is mudslinging him.

“People have seen your work and those mudslinging you will not deter your come-back in 2022,” said Mr Karangi.

Mr Murithi asked those eyeing various political positions to give the incumbent ample time to deliver until the right campaign time comes.

He noted that people are not interested in empty rhetoric by politicians but development such as improvement of roads and provision of water and electricity that adds value to their lives.

He said some of pending bills that Mr Njuki’s administration is struggling to pay and which were inherited from the previous regime are not legitimate.

Those who have expressed interest to unseat Mr Njuki include Machakos County Assembly Clerk Gitari Mbiuki, Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia and Chuka University Vice Chancellor Erastus Njoka.