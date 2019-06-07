By ALEX NJERU

A 38-year-old man from Kiamucii village in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County who pleaded guilty to sodomising three boys aged six, seven and 12 years, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Chuka court.

In the first two counts John Kinyua Ndei was jailed for life for defiling two boys aged six and seven. He was also jailed for 25 years for the third offence. He will serve each of the sentences separately.

While issuing the judgment, Chuka Senior Resident Magistrate Mwanamkuu Sudi said the accused, whom she described as a serial defiler, pleaded guilty of the three counts despite being clearly informed by the court that if convicted, the cases attracted life imprisonment.

Mr Sudi said even though Ndei was remorseful and sought court’s forgiveness, the law provides that a person found guilty of defiling a minor below 11 years old should be jailed for life.

“Though the accused has been remorseful and sought court’s forgiveness, my hands are tied by the provisions of the law and I therefore sentence him to life imprisonment for the first two counts and 25 years for the third one,” said Ms Sudi.

The court heard that on unspecified dates in December last year, the suspect went to the home of the 12-year-old boy around 8pm and carried him to his house where he sodomised him as he covered the minor’s mouth.

On May 27, 2019, the accused again grabbed the boy, committed the heinous act and gave him Sh20 before warning him not to tell anyone what had happened.

However, the boy informed his parents and teachers who took him to Chuka County Referral Hospital for medical examination which proved that he had been badly hurt.

The court also heard that on May 27, 2019, Ndei met a six-year-old boy who was going to fetch water from a nearby river and requested that they go his room. When the boy refused, he grabbed him and took him to his house where he sodomised him before giving him Sh10.

Between May 26 and 27, Ndei met the seven-year-old boy as he was going to watch television at a friend’s home, grabbed and carried him to his house where he sodomised him repeatedly before giving him Sh10.

On May 31, the two young boys were found by a teacher fighting over 10 shillings and upon interrogation, they disclosed that one of them was given the money by Ndei.