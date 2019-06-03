By ALEX NJERU

A 38-year-old man from Kiamucii village in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County has pleaded guilty to sodomising three primary school boys aged between six and ten years between December 2018 and May this year.

When he appeared before Chuka Senior Resident Magistrate Mwanamkuu Sudi, John Kinyua Ndei confessed to committing the heinous crime on the three minors and sought the court’s forgiveness, promising to change his behaviour.

The court heard that in December last year, the accused met with the 10-year-old boy and asked him to accompany him to his house and when the minor refused, he dragged him to his room, undressed and did the indecent act to him.

10 SHILLINGS

The court was told that after committing the crime, the accused forced the minor to dress up, handed him 10 shillings and asked him to leave.

The court also heard that on May 27, 2019, the accused met a six-year-old boy who was going to fetch water from a nearby river and requested that they go his room. When the boy refused, he grabbed him and took him to his house where he sodomised him before giving him 10 shillings too.

The boy went home and narrated to his parents and also his teacher what had happened.

The court was also told that between May 26 and 27, the accused met the third boy, whose exact age could not be immediately established, while going to watch television at a friend’s home, grabbed and carried him to his house where he sodomised him repeatedly and also gave him 10 shillings.

SCHOOL FIGHT

On May 31, the two young boys were found by a teacher fighting over 10 shillings and upon interrogation, they disclosed that one of them was given the money by Ndei.

The teachers went to the home of the suspect whom they seized and handed him over to Kiamucii Senior Assistant Chief Celina Kanjiru who took him to Chuka Police Station.

A medical report from Chuka County Referral Hospital revealed that the three boys had been injured as a result of the heinous act.

The magistrate ordered that one of the boys whose birth certificate had not been produced in court undergo age assessment.