Man arrested for sodomising three primary school boys
Saturday June 1 2019
Police in Tharaka-Nithi County have arrested a 38-year-old man from Kiamucii village in Chuka sub-county for allegedly sodomising three primary school boys.
While confirming the arrest on Saturday, Kiamucii Senior Assistant Chief Celina Kanjiru said the incident was reported by the boys’ head teacher after he found the boys fighting over Sh10.
MONEY
Upon interrogation, the boys aged between six and ten disclosed that the money was given to them by the suspect.
Ms Kanjiru said the three children from vulnerable families revealed that the suspect had been sodomising them for a pay since December last year.
They also revealed the presence of many other victims from their neighbourhood. “The boys come from very poor families,” said Ms Kanjiru.
The suspect, a casual labourer who lives alone in a single room, told the administrator that the children had been visiting him to play with him.
The suspect is being held at Chuka Police Station for questioning and possible prosecution. The boys were taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital where medical tests revealed that they had been sodomised.
The administrator said one of the six-year-old boy narrated how he had to endure pain to get the Sh10 that he needed to buy something to eat.
ORPHANS
Ms Kanjiru said the children will continue receiving treatment and counselling at the hospital.
Residents have condemned the incident saying this is an isolated case. Mr James Kimathi described the suspect as a humble man.
"The suspect goes to church every Sunday and we least expected him to commit such a crime," said Mr Kimathi.