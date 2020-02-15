Man handed life sentence for rape and violent robbery

Ayub Kimathi Kagembe, 28, was accused of attacking and raping a woman in her house in Kamatungu, Tharaka South on May 29, 2019.

By ALEX NJERU

A man who was found guilty of rape and violent robbery was on Friday sentenced to life in prison by a Tharaka-Nithi court.



Investigators said Kimanthi was wielding a panga during the attack.

The court heard that after sexually assaulting the woman, Kimanthi stole a gas cylinder, a flash disk, two mobile phones and Sh200.

Delivering the judgement, Marimanti Resident Magistrate Stephen Nyaga said he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had committed the offences.

“For the robbery with violence charge, the accused will serve a life sentence and 10 years for the rape case,” said Mr Nyaga.

