A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his neighbour in a quarrel over miraa.

The Chuka High Court heard that on June 20, 2018, Severino Mbaka killed Mr Paskwale Mutegi by hitting him on the head with a piece of wood in Gituntu Village in Meru South.

Mbaka attacked Mutegi accusing him of repeatedly stealing his miraa.

According to a post-mortem report, the man suffered a broken skull resulting from an attack with a blunt object.

While reading the judgment, Judge Robert Limo said the court had established that Mbaka was a very violent man who went on to threaten Mr Mutegi's wife.

The judge said the accused demonstrated a ''don’t-care attitude'' throughout the hearing. He did not mind the welfare of the dead man’s widow and her five children, the judge said.

“The court has found the accused guilty of murder and sentences him to 30 years in prison. He has 14 days to appeal the judgment if not contented,” said Judge Limo.

He said the court hopes Mbaka will use the 30 years in jail to reform and become a good man.