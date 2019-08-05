By ALEX NJERU

A sombre mood has engulfed Rukurini B village in Tharaka South sub-county after a 50-year-old man stabbed and killed his friend, 30, over a cup of illicit brew on Monday morning.

Witnesses said Mr Julius Muriuki was stabbed in the chest by his friend following a dispute over a cup of local beer known as uki.

Mr John Kimathi said a fight ensued after the victim allegedly drunk the suspect’s beer without his permission.

He said the suspect took out a knife and stabbed Mr Muriuki in the chest.

Residents rushed the victim to Marimanti Level Four Hospital where he died.

Matakiri Chief Wilson Gacaura said the suspect was later arrested and taken to Marimanti Police Station before he is taken to court.

He said despite a spirited fight against the consumption of illicit brews in the region, many peoples still spent most of their time in drinking dens.

“We are trying our best to eradicate illicit brews in this region but some adamant brewers are still preparing the beer which they sell in the bush,” said Mr Gacaura.