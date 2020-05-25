By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Police in Tharaka-Nithi County have launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother to death after an argument.

Onesmus Nyaga is said to have stabbed his brother, Ephantus Munene, 34, at their home in Kairingo village in Igambang’ombe Sub-County on Sunday evening.

Confirming the incident, Igambang’ombe Deputy County Commissioner Fred Masinjila said preliminary investigations indicated that the two were drunk.

“The two, who are said to have been drunk, had a short argument before the suspect stabbed his brother several times in the chest and in the stomach [killing him] on the spot,” said Mr Masinjila.

IN HIDING

He said immediately after committing the heinous crime, Mr Nyaga went into hiding, leaving the lifeless body of his brother in a pool of blood.

Advertisement

He said on receiving the information, police officers rushed to the scene and took the body to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

“Police are investigating the matter as well as hunting for the suspect,” he said.

Kairingo village elder Joseph Magwa said the two brothers had been having domestic disputes for a long time.