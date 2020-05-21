By ALEX NJERU

A man from Tharaka-Nithi who went into hiding after allegedly assaulting his wife and sealing her private parts with superglue, accusing her of infidelity, has been arrested.

In a statement Thursday morning, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that James Kifo Muriuki, 30, was arrested from his hideout in Kaningo, Kitui County.

This followed an operation by a combined team of detectives from the Special Crime Unit and officers from Tseikuru and Tharaka South DCI offices.

SHOCKING REPORT

“The arrest followed a shocking report made by the complainant, his wife, on how the suspect lured her in the dead of the night to River Kathita whereby he ordered her to strip naked and tell him all the men she had slept with while he was in Nairobi,” DCI said.

Tharaka South Police Commander Kiprop Rutto said the suspect from Kamatungu first inserted pepper, salt and onions into his wife’s private parts using a sharp knife before applying superglue mixed with sand to “seal” it off.

The man is now expected to be charged in court.