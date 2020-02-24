By ALEX NJERU

A 14-seater matatu hit three vehicles before ploughing into an Equity Bank branch in Chuka town, injuring seven passengers among them five students going back to school after their mid-term break.

Confirming the Sunday evening incident, Meru South Sub-county Police Commander Joseph Kavoo said the injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital for treatment.

“The seven injured passengers were in the public transport vehicle that hit some other vehicles before forcing itself through the main gate of Equity Bank,” said Mr Kavoo.

Those who witnessed the incident said the driver of the Mekina Sacco matatu lost control of the vehicle immediately after leaving Chuka town bus-park.

It hit a private car that was moving towards Embu before ramming into two others, then charged into the bank through the main door up to the counters.

“I think the vehicle must have developed some mechanical problem because immediately after igniting it moved at a very high speed, hitting the vehicles and later entering the bank,” said Mr James Mutegi, a trader.

Tharaka-Nithi County rescue team manager, Mr Alex Mugambi, said two students who were seated at the front of the matatu were bleeding profusely.

“The vehicle must have been on very high speed because it forced itself inside the banking hall to the counters even after hitting three other vehicles,” he said.

Immediately after the incident, police led by Mr Kavoo secured the scene, making sure that members of public do not take advantage of the situation to loot money and other property.