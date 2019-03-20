Prof Njoka alleges that Mr Njuki is out to hoodwink members to support the disputed Chuka and Igambang’ombe sub counties boundary row.

A row is brewing between Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Chuka/Igambang’ombe Development Association (Cida) leadership over control of the region’s development.

The association that draws its membership from across Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency, wants to spearhead development in the region and especially in Chuka town, the county’s main commercial centre.

Upon learning that the governor had invited the members for a consultative meeting in Ndagani on Thursday, Cida Chairman Gitari Kea and patron, Prof Erastus Njoka advised their members to boycott the meeting which they termed illegal.

Mr Kea told the media that he learnt of the meeting through members who had received invitation letters from the county boss. He said that only the chairman has the mandate to call a Cida meeting.

“I would like to inform all Cida members that I am not aware of the said meeting, the governor has no authority to convene members,” said Mr Kea.

BOUNDARY ROW

Prof Njoka, who is also the Chuka University Vice-Chancellor, alleged that Mr Njuki is out to hoodwink members to support the disputed Chuka and Igambang’ombe sub counties boundary, a matter, he said was in court.

He also accused the Mr Njuki, whom he said was not a member of Cida of plotting to overthrow the association’s leadership and endorse people who can push his ‘bad agenda’.

“The governor is not a member of the association and cannot purport to call a meeting,” said Prof Njoka.

Contacted, Mr Njuki confirmed the meeting but noted that it will involve various development stakeholders from Chuka sub county.

“This is not a Cida meeting, it’s a development meeting involving various development partners,” said Mr Njuki on Wednesday.

DEVELOPMENT

He said professionals and other leaders in the county have blamed for not involving them in development plans but whenever called, they come up with other excuses.

He said the association officials have liberty to choose to attend or not. The governor however said that the meeting will continue as scheduled.

Part of the letter seen by the Nation read: “It is a great pleasure to extend a formal invitation to you as a member of Chuka/Igambang’ombe Development Association for a consultative meeting…”