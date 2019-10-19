By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has appointed a five-member County Public Service Board following expiry of the previous team's tenure.

The five are Julius Miriti (chairman), Ms Gatakaa Mbabu (vice chairperson), Mr Mutembei Nabea (secretary) and two members, Mr Njoroge Rwego and Mr Mutwiri Charoge.

They will take over from the team that served under Mr Njuki's predecessor Samuel Ragwa.

The governor asked the board to uphold integrity and commitment and said no employment opportunities will be offered soon because of a bloated wage bill.

ADMINISTRATORS

The county's new secretary is Mr William Micheni M’Birichi, who has taken over from Dr Fredrick Kamundi whose term began in 2013.

Governor Njuki has also reshuffled all the seven sub-county administrators and the 15 ward administrators, a move he said will improve service delivery.

He issued the 15 ward administrators with motorcycles to ease their movement while on duty.

BEST SERVICES

Addressing the team at the county headquarters in Kathwana on Friday, the county boss assured residents that his government would continue offering them the best services.

“I have made sure employees are in dockets related to their professions unlike before when you would find an economist working in the agriculture department,” he said.