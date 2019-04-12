 Police rescue woman from circumcisers - Daily Nation
Police in Tharaka-Nithi rescue woman, 38, from circumcisers

Friday April 12 2019

FGM suspects Tharaka-Nithi

Suspects who were arrested on April 12, 2019 in Tharaka-Nithi County on allegations of abducting a 38-year-old woman in order to forcibly circumcise her. Police said they will be charged once investigations are complete. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The 38-year-old woman was allegedly grabbed by her husband and other people as she left home.
  • She was taken into to a room and both her hands tied up in readiness for the “cut”.
  • She said her in-laws, family members and the area manager have been forcing her to get circumcised.
By ALEX NJERU
Police in Tharaka-Nithi County have rescued a woman who had been locked in a house in Muthenge village, Maara Sub-County by family members who reportedly wanted to circumcise her.

The 38-year-old woman was allegedly grabbed by her husband, father-in-law, a local community leader and three other family members as she left home on Thursday morning.

She was taken into to a room and both her hands tied up in readiness for the “cut”.

ESCAPED

But the mother of two managed to escape from her abductors and ran to a nearby homestead where she sought refuge.

It is while at her hiding place that she managed to call the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Enlightened Generation International, Ms Kelly Rwigi, who informed police of the matter.

The organisation fights against female circumcision and also advocates for women’s rights.

BEATEN UP

“They abducted me, beat me up and tied my hands demanding that I must be circumcised or else I leave their family,” the woman told journalists.

She said her in-laws, family members and the area manager have been forcing her to get circumcised, arguing that their culture and religion (Arathi) demands that all females undergo the “cut”.

Police have arrested her husband, village elder and other suspects and are looking for a sister-in-law of the woman who is a nurse and who was reportedly supposed to perform the circumcision.

Maara OCPD Johnston Kabusia said investigations had been launched and the suspects will be arraigned once the probe is complete.

“We will investigate the matter and make sure that those found culpable face the law because FGM is outdated and illegal,” said Mr Kabusia.

