By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Raw sewage is flowing freely in parts of the Chuka open air market in Tharaka-Nithi County.

The effluent is from a nearby public toilet and traders have protested over failure by the county government to repair the broken sewerage system.

On Tuesday morning, the sewer burst, spilling its content on cabbages, tomatoes, sukumawiki, mangoes and other goods that had already been displayed for sale.

“The sewage system has bust and the waste water washed our goods causing us a big loss,” said Mr John Kimathi, a tomato vendor.

STOP PAYING TAXES

The traders have vowed to stop paying taxes to the county government until the system is repaired.

Advertisement

Ms Jane Gathoni, a cabbage vendor from the neighbouring Embu County, said the situation is keeping off potential buyers from the market that frequently floods with sewage.

She said during the rainy seasons, the section of the market also floods with water due to poor drainage. She urged the county government to consider improving the market.

REMAIN CALM

Karingani MCA Godfrey Murithi urged the traders to remain calm and give the county government time to correct the mess.

He gave three of the traders who had lost all their belongings Sh3,000 each.

He also asked the traders to operate from outside the market until the problem is solved.

The traders have also expressed fears of possible outbreak of diseases due to the dirty working environment.

“Most of us frequently complain of stomach aches and we believe this is because of the dirty working environment,” said Ms Lucy Muthoni.

Meanwhile, a permanent solution is expected to be found after construction of a Sh1 billion sewerage system by the national government.