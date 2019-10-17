By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka-Nithi health workers have threatened to boycott duty from October 28 if the county does not enroll them in a pension scheme and grant them promotions.

They also want the enhanced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover and payment of salary arrears, some dating back to September 2017.

In a strike notice seen by the Nation, Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General, Seth Panyako, accused Tharaka-Nithi of insincerity and lack of seriousness in implementing of past agreements.

Mr Panyako said the employer had failed to pay some nurses without explanations and had been reluctant to discuss the matter with the workers and union officials.

“Your past conduct, sincerity, seriousness and ability to execute implementation of past agreements relating to the same falls below the desired ethics,” KNUN said.

OTHER UNIONS

The Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers and Kenya National Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) have also issued strike notices over similar grievances.

They did so through letters signed by county branch secretaries Nicholas Gitonga and Godfrey Mwenda respectively.

The two organisations have also warned that services at all health facilities run by the government will be paralysed on that date.

They have advised residents to arrange for the transfer of their loved ones to private facilities or to hospitals in other counties.

“Our grievances have remained unresolved despite several consultative and conciliatory meetings,” Kuco said in its notice.

The three strike notices were addressed to the secretary of the County Public Service Board and copied to Governor Muthomi Njuki and Heath executive Gichuiyia Nthuraku.