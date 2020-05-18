Rescuers retrieve bodies of two teens swept by river

By ALEX NJERU

Rescuers have found bodies of the two girls aged 13 and 15 years who drowned in Kathita River, Tharaka Constituency on Friday while fetching water.

The body of Lucy Kaguni, 13, recovered on Sunday about 30 kilometres from where they drowned while that of Bridget Njeri, 15, was found on Monday about 20 kilometres away.

The girls who were pupils of Marimanti Academy had gone to fetch water when one slid into the flooded river while washing her feet. Her friend tried to rescue her but unfortunately they were both swept by the raging waters.

Marimanti chief John Muchiri told journalists that police took the two bodies to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Senate Deputy Speaker and Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure lauded the community for joining hands to search for the girls, but faulted the Tharaka-Nithi County Government disaster management department for failure to show up.

He asked the Muthomi Njuki-led administration to train divers for such situations and use the emergency fund in similar calamities.

The senator donated Sh100,000 through Marimanti MCA Susan Ngugi for facilitating rescuers to search for the bodies.