There was panic Tuesday at Kiini Boarding Primary School in Maara Sub-County, Tharaka-Nithi County after a police officer guarding the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination shot on the air, forcing students and supervisors to scamper for safety.

According to a police signal seen by the Nation and reports from the candidates, the incident happened at around 1.30 pm immediately after the pupils finished doing their English paper.

Police Constable Harrison Mutheke suddenly fired once from his G3 riffle.

No one was injured in the incident.

DISARMED

Ms Ruth Muthoni, the centre's supervisor, reported the matter to Mitheru Police Post upon which Maara Sub-County Police Commander Johnston Kabusia visited the school and ordered the officer to be disarmed and arrested.

Mr Mutheke, who is attached to Chogoria Police Station, was escorted to Ntumu Police Station where he spent the night.

The ammunition and the spent cartridge were recovered.