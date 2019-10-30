alexa Officer manning exam centre shoots in the air causing panic - Daily Nation
Officer manning exam centre shoots in the air causing panic

Wednesday October 30 2019

Police in Tharaka-Nithi County being briefed

Police officers in Tharaka-Nithi County being briefed in Chuka town on October 29, 2019 before leaving to guard KCPE exams. A drunk police officer shot in the air causing panic at Kiini Boarding Primary School. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

In Summary

  • Police constable Harrison Mutheke unexpectedly discharged one round of ammunition from his G3 riffle.
  • Maara Sub-County Police Commander Johnston Kabusia visited the school and ordered the officer disarmed and arrested.
ALEX NJERU
By ALEX NJERU
There was panic Tuesday at Kiini Boarding Primary School in Maara Sub-County, Tharaka-Nithi County after a police officer guarding the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination shot on the air, forcing students and supervisors to scamper for safety.

According to a police signal seen by the Nation and reports from the candidates, the incident happened at around 1.30 pm immediately after the pupils finished doing their English paper.

Police Constable Harrison Mutheke suddenly fired once from his G3 riffle.

No one was injured in the incident.

DISARMED

Ms Ruth Muthoni, the centre's supervisor, reported the matter to Mitheru Police Post upon which Maara Sub-County Police Commander Johnston Kabusia visited the school and ordered the officer to be disarmed and arrested.

Mr Mutheke, who is attached to Chogoria Police Station, was escorted to Ntumu Police Station where he spent the night.

The ammunition and the spent cartridge were recovered.

And following a breathalyser test, the officer was confirmed to have been drunk when he discharged his gun.

