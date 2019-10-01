Other students contacted the university's administration which called the police who retrieved the body.

He was in the company of six other students when he drowned.

By ALEX NJERU

A first year student at Tharaka University College has reportedly drowned in River Kathita in Tharaka-Nithi County while swimming.

Confirming the Sunday evening incident, Tharaka South Sub-County Police Commander Kiprop Rutto said Moris Waswa, 20, was in the company of six colleagues when he allegedly drowned.

He said the rest of the students contacted the university's administration which informed police who rushed to the scene and retrieved the body.

“The body was retrieved from the deep water by police with help of the local divers and was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary in Chuka town,” said Mr Rutto.

DEEP WATERS

The officer said they have launched investigations into the incident and that the students who were in company of the victim have recorded statements.

The university college principal, Prof Peter Muriungi, told the Nation that the news was a shock to the entire institution and asked the students to avoid risky areas.

FAMILY INFORMED

“We have contacted the victim’s family about the bad incident and we are very sorrowful as an institution for losing the jovial student who reported just two weeks ago,” said Prof Muriungi.

Mr James Mutugi, a resident of Marimanti, said they had to use metal bars to push the body from the rocks where it had been stuck, deep in the water.