A driver has died while his passenger has been seriously injured after a fuel truck rolled at the notorious Nithi bridge in Tharaka-Nithi County.

Confirming the Thursday 5am incident, Maara Sub-County Police Commander Johnston Kabusia said the driver died on the spot while the passenger was rushed to the nearby PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital for treatment.

He said the vehicle was coming from Meru town towards Nairobi when the driver lost control while going down the Nithi valley.

It rolled several times before landing in a ditch.

LOST CONTROL

“We are yet to establish what exactly caused the accident but according to the injured woman, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the valley,” said Mr Kabusia.

He said the body of the driver was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mr Kabusia asked drivers to be extra cautious especially when driving along the dangerous Nithi slope.

Tharaka-Nithi County Rescue Team Coordinator Alex Mugambi said road crashes are on the rise in the region and asked drivers and motorcycle riders to strictly observe traffic rules especially now that the road is under renovation.

“The road has loose chippings because it’s being renovated but some drivers and boda boda riders are speeding, resulting to several accidents,” said Mr Mugambi.