Two jailed for defiling schoolgirls in Tharaka-Nithi
Monday November 18 2019
Cases of defilement are on the rise in Tharaka-Nithi County with young men finding themselves behind bars for committing sex offences.
A Marimanti court on Monday jailed two young men for defiling schoolgirls.
Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Maina, Elias Mwenda Kirugo, 20, from Igumo village was found guilty of defiling a 15-year-old girl last year. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.
Before Senior Magistrate Stephen Munene Nyaga, Kevin Muthomi Makembo from Turima Tweru was jailed for 15 years for defiling a 16-year-old girl.
Last week, Royford Muriungi Kirimi, 23, was jailed for 15 years by the same court for defiling a 17-year-old school girl.
Kirimi from Kaguma village in Tharaka South Sub County was found guilty of defiling and impregnating the girl in February this year.
Issuing the ruling the magistrate warned the public against infringement of children rights.