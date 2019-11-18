By ALEX NJERU

Cases of defilement are on the rise in Tharaka-Nithi County with young men finding themselves behind bars for committing sex offences.

A Marimanti court on Monday jailed two young men for defiling schoolgirls.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Maina, Elias Mwenda Kirugo, 20, from Igumo village was found guilty of defiling a 15-year-old girl last year. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

Before Senior Magistrate Stephen Munene Nyaga, Kevin Muthomi Makembo from Turima Tweru was jailed for 15 years for defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Last week, Royford Muriungi Kirimi, 23, was jailed for 15 years by the same court for defiling a 17-year-old school girl.

Kirimi from Kaguma village in Tharaka South Sub County was found guilty of defiling and impregnating the girl in February this year.

