By GERALD BWISA

Fifty-five people Sunday arrested by police in Trans Nzoia County for contravening the directives from the Ministry of Health banning public gatherings in a bid to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Forty-one member of Alpha Omega Healing Foundation Church International and 14 Rapha Foundation Church members were nabbed while conducting Sunday services at different locations.

According to the Trans Nzoia Police Commander Ayub Ali, Alpha Omega Healing Foundation Church Bishop Joram Solo was arrested at Premium area in Tuwani location with 40 worshippers -- nine male, 19 female and 12 children below 17 years.

At Rapha Foundation Church, Bishop Harlington Olwenyi and Reverend Anjeline Olwenyi were arrested within Kitale town with 12 worshippers -- five male and seven female.

"We have put all of them in isolation within our station while awaiting next course of action," said Mr Ali.

Ali warned the residents against defying the government’s directives on the fight against corona virus pandemic.