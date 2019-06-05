alexa Herbalist arrested after baby dies after he’s put in hot water - Daily Nation
Herbalist arrested after baby dies after he’s put in hot water

Wednesday June 5 2019

Baby dies in Trans Nzoia

Tragedy. Police in Trans Nzoia County have arrested a herbalist who allegedly killed a one-year-old child by placing him in hot water to cure him of cerebral palsy. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

GERALD BWISA
By GERALD BWISA
Police in Trans Nzoia County have arrested a herbalist who allegedly killed a one-year-old child by placing him in hot water to cure him of cerebral palsy.

Trans Nzoia County Commander Ayub Ali said Millicent Akinyi, 22, boiled water, put it in a container, added salt and herbal medicine to it and dipped the child in it.

When the child started crying, she assured the boy’s mother that it was because the demons in him were being exorcised.

When she removed him from the water, the skin on his stomach had peeled off.

Neighbours took him to hospital, but he died two days later.

Ms Akinyi will remain in custody for 14 days after the court granted police more time to complete their investigations.

