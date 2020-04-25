By GERALD BWISA

Fifty seven people were on Saturday arrested at a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Trans Nzoia County for contravening a government order against public gatherings.

This directive is among many the government issued through the Ministry of Health as part of measures of contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It was said that the members of Mitume SDA Church in Saboti misinterpreted Justice Aaron Makau's ruling on alternative forms of worship, following a petition to allow the resumption of services, but with restrictions.

Trans Nzoia West Deputy County Commissioner Abdulahi Khallif said they would be arraigned and then quarantined.

They were taken to the Trans Nzoia County Police Headquarters for processing.

Some of the 57 people arrested at a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Trans Nzoia County on April 25, 2020 for contravening a government order against public gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

IGNORANCE

Commissioner Khalifa asked the public not to defy the ban on church meetings, saying they would not escape arrest by feigning ignorance.

Mr Joseph Namunyu, the church's Ministerial Director for the North West Conference, said an investigation would establish why the people met.

"We will establish why they had to assemble against the government’s directive," said pastor Namunyu

He called on the government to roll out public awareness especially on the court ruling that many misinterpreted.

Members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Saboti, Trans Nzoia County, are pictured at the police headquarters following their arrest on April 25, 2020 for violating anti-virus rules. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CLARIFICATION

On Friday, the High Court asked churches to explore alternative forms of worship, such as broadcasting their services online, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Judiciary issued a statement clarifying Justice Makau's court's ruling, noting he said services should only be held without contravening any rules set by the government.

In his ruling, Justice Makau said, “Pending the hearing and determination of this case, I direct alternative forms of worship such as broadcasting the church service, without breach of any government regulations or directives currently in force, do proceed through online or social media platform that can be accessed."