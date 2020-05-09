By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

The Kenya Police Sacco has donated protective gear to officers in Trans Nzoia County as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sacco chairman David Mategwa said they gave 2,000 face masks, 280 bottles of sanitiser of 250ml each and 4,000 gloves, for use at all times.

The team has so far distributed 480,000 gloves 40,000 bottles of sanitiser and 200,000 masks worth Sh 33.2 million to police officers and members of the public in different parts of the country.

“This is a countrywide exercise aimed at ensuring the 102,000 members of the sacco are protected,” Mr Mategwa said at Kitale Police Station on Saturday.

He said the sacco had also reduced the interest rate on loans to enable members meet their financial needs as anti-virus measures have negatively affected the economy.

County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga thanked the sacco, noting the donations are key to preventing further spread of the deadly virus.

Advertisement