An elderly missionary was found raped and murdered in her house in Trans Nzoia, police said.

The 74-year-old Swiss woman was living with her 48 pet cats in a rented house in Milimani estate.

Philomena Chepkorir, 27, an employee of the missionary, said she reported to work early Wednesday alongside her colleague and found doors wide open, which was unusual.

"We got in and called her but there was no response," Ms Chepkorir said. She added: "We looked around the house and found her body lying in the garage."

The house appeared to have been ransacked, Ms Chepkorir said.

"I left her the house on Tuesday at around 8pm and my boss had informed me about the money to pay rent," she added.

Police officers led by Trans Nzoia West police boss Joseph Tum visited the scene and recorded statements from the two workers.

Mr Tum said the missionary was sexually assaulted and strangled by unknown people.

The police boss said investigations had started, adding that a suspect has been arrested.