By GERALD BWISA

The son of the late former vice president Michael Kijana Wamalwa, William Makali Wamalwa, is dead.

His uncle, Robert Wamalwa, Monday confirmed that his nephew died Sunday evening at their Milimani home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

The family suspects it could be diabetes that led to his demise but are waiting for a post-mortem report.

"My nephew was diabetic and probably that might have led to his death but, of course, [when] the official autopsy report [is out] we will be able to know what happened," Mr Wamalwa told the Nation.

Makali, who was the third born in his family, was in his mid-20s and was a second year student at the University of Nairobi where he was studying commerce.

His uncle disputed claims on social media that Makali died of depression, alcoholism and drug abuse, saying it is unfair for people to come to such conclusions.

"It is far from the truth. It really very unfair and people should not capitalise on something like that. They should have a sense of decorum and respect to the family and the dead," said Mr Wamalwa.

He added that he was with his nephew the previous day and he looked fine.