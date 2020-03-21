Kitale family self-isolates after testing for Covid-19

By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

A family in Trans Nzoia County is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person suspected to have coronavirus.

The family came into contact with the father, who arrived on March 11 from Texas, USA, where he is a student.

Milimani chief Sylvester Momanyi said the health department visited the home in Kitale and took samples from the six members for analysis.

"The officers went to his home and took his blood samples. They were taken to Kisumu and we are waiting for the report tomorrow (Monday)," said Mr Momanyi.

County Commissioner Ayub Ali said the matter was reported by a village elder in Bondeni. "The officer sprayed the home and advised the suspect to self-quarantined."

Chief Momanyi said he held a meeting with the locals and advised them to be vigilant and report such cases to the relevant authorities.

Advertisement