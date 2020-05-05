Gun stolen from KFS offices recovered in Trans-Nzoia

By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

Police in Trans-Nzoia on Monday arrested one suspect and recovered second gun that was stolen from the Kenya Forest Service offices, Saboti division on April 27.

The suspect, Bramwel Kibet Masai, 20, was arrested at his Embakasi village home in Kinyoro Ward following a tip off from members of the public.

The suspect is brother to deceased Joseph Kimtai Nyongesa, who was gunned down on Saturday and a rifle stolen from the outpost recovered from him.

A stolen G3 riffle and four magazines loaded with 50 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Martin Kemutai kaputoro, 40, told the Nation that he spotted a hole that had been recently dug while he was walking at his Shamba at Embakasi village.

He immediately informed the area chief who informed the police.

Advertisement

A search was conducted in the area and its surroundings that led to the suspect's house.

Trans-Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali said the suspect was arrested and taken to Kisawai police post after being found in possession of two solar panels, two sufurias and a thermos flask which he could not account for.