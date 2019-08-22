By AGGREY OMBOKI

The family of the late Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa has postponed the anniversary celebrations held annually to mark his death that occurred on August 23, 2003.

In announcement posted on the Daily Nation’s obituary section, the family attributed the postponement to ongoing renovations at his Kitale residence.

“The family wishes to inform Kenyans that due to ongoing renovations to his mausoleum at his Milimani residence in Kitale, the annual anniversary will not be held this year,” the statement read.

The family has asked Kenyans to bear with the circumstances as it privately marks the day.

“Do bear with the family as we observe the day in private. We thank you for all the love and support you have given us over the years,” said the statement.

It is not yet clear whether the postponement has been made due to recent wrangles that have rocked the family regarding his estate.

An ongoing legal battle over his property has seen family members embroiled in quarrels reported in the media and has also resulted in his youngest daughter dropping out of school for lack of fees.

The property dispute pitting Mr Wamalwa’s six children, four from different mothers, has delayed the processing of pension benefits of the flamboyant politician 15 years after his death.

Derek, Michelle, Yvonne, Jacob Jabali, Michelle, William Samuel Wamalwa, Muthoni and William Wamalwa Junior are listed as children of the late Wamalwa and beneficiaries of his estate.

Fifteen years after Wamalwa's death, his pension has never been processed after a court injunction that was issued following a suit by Mr Wamalwa’s eldest daughter, Alice Muthoni Wamalwa.

The celebrated politician’s children are yet to access the benefits package accorded to former vice presidents, including health insurance for the beneficiaries' spouse, among other perks.

The siblings are also fighting in court over a 40-acre plot in Trans Nzoia, a 3.8-acre parcel of land in Milimani, Kitale and two apartments at Akila I Estate along Mbagathi Road in Nairobi,.