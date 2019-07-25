By GERALD BWISA

A Kitale court on Thursday charged a middle-aged man with defiling his 16-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Moureen Kesse, the man was charged with sexually abusing his daughter on diverse dates between February 1 and March 2019 in Chepchoina, Trans Nzoia County.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution requested the suspect be denied bond since might interfere with the witnesses.

The accused was taken to Kitale Farm prison.