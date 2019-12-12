By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

Police in Trans-Nzoia are hunting down a man suspected to have hacked his girlfriend to death on Wednesday evening.

Mr David Korombe Ekiru is suspected to have hacked Ms Monica Cherop with a machete at Helmas Estate in Cherangany sub-county.

Neighbours on Thursday morning suspected the woman was dead after the boyfriend acted suspiciously.

“The two had a fight but we were not sure if this is what caused Ms Cherop’s death. We only saw the man enter and leave the house which was in a mess,” said Mr Amos Makui, a neighbour.

They claimed the suspect and his girlfriend frequently quarrelled and fought.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali, said the body of the victim, which had multiple injuries on the face and legs, was found on the bed.

Advertisement

In the house were broken furniture indicating that there was a fight.

“We have not established the motive behind the killing but we are pursuing the suspect,” said Mr Ali.