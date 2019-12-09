alexa Kitale teacher charged with defiling 16-year-old daughter - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Trans-Nzoia

Kitale teacher charged with defiling 16-year-old daughter

Monday December 9 2019

A Kitale court on December 9, 2019 charged a

A Kitale court on December 9, 2019 charged a 42-year-old teacher with defiling his 16-year-old daughter. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertisement
GERALD BWISA
By GERALD BWISA
More by this Author

A Kitale court has charged a 42-year-old teacher with incest.   

Appearing before Kitale Senior Resident Magistrate Maureen Kesse on Monday, the teacher was charged with defiling his 16-year-old daughter on December 5, 2019 at his home in Trans Nzoia County.

The primary school teacher was also accused of committing an indecent act with his daughter.

The police found the accused person, who had locked himself in his house, hiding in the ceiling before he was arrested.

It forced the officers to break into the suspect's house before his daughter revealed where her father was hiding.

According to the police report, the suspect and his wife had left for upcountry. However, after two days, he returned to Kitale, leaving his wife behind.

Also Read

Advertisement

DEFILED

In a police report, the victim said that her father grabbed and pulled her to his bedroom where he defiled her.

The girl alleged that her father told her: 'Ukipanda mti mzuri usikubali mtu mwingine aonje hio matunda kabla ya wewe mwenyewe' ('when you plant a good tree don't let anyone else taste the fruit before yourself').   

The suspect, who pleaded not guilty, was denied bond. The court ordered the accused be remanded at GK Prison Kitale. The case will be mentioned on December 23, 2019 before it is heard on January 22, 2020.

Advertisement
     