A Kitale court has charged a 42-year-old teacher with incest.

Appearing before Kitale Senior Resident Magistrate Maureen Kesse on Monday, the teacher was charged with defiling his 16-year-old daughter on December 5, 2019 at his home in Trans Nzoia County.

The primary school teacher was also accused of committing an indecent act with his daughter.

The police found the accused person, who had locked himself in his house, hiding in the ceiling before he was arrested.

It forced the officers to break into the suspect's house before his daughter revealed where her father was hiding.

According to the police report, the suspect and his wife had left for upcountry. However, after two days, he returned to Kitale, leaving his wife behind.

DEFILED

In a police report, the victim said that her father grabbed and pulled her to his bedroom where he defiled her.

The girl alleged that her father told her: 'Ukipanda mti mzuri usikubali mtu mwingine aonje hio matunda kabla ya wewe mwenyewe' ('when you plant a good tree don't let anyone else taste the fruit before yourself').