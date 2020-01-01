Kwanza OCPD Alphonse Kimanzi told the Nation that the man had attended the New Year celebration in the church.

By GERALD BWISA

A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a church in Trans Nzoia County on Wednesday morning.

Worshippers of the Full Gospel Church in Kibomet found William Kariuki's body lying on the floor at around 5 am.

He is said to have fallen asleep during the service and was left behind as the congregation left after the service.