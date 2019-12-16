By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

A 34-year-old man in Trans Nzoia County has seriously injured his wife on the head after hacking her following a quarrel after she asked for money to buy charcoal.

Bernard Okiru Juma quarrelled with his 27-year-old wife, Maureen Atieno, on Sunday at around 10pm at their home in Jericho, Tiwani Location when she asked him to give her more money to purchase charcoal.

According to Senior Chief Beatrice Mukuba, the irritated husband picking up a machete and hacked his wife on the head.

ARRESTED

Juma was arrested at the Kitale Referral Hospital where he had gone to check on his wife who had been brought by neighbours for treatment.

"The woman was bleeding profusely and with assistance from neighbours she was rushed to the hospital for treatment. I am told she was given some few coins to buy food but it was not enough. So when the husband came in the evening, she requested for some more money to buy charcoal and that's when violence started," Mrs Mukuba told the Nation.

Advertisement

PANGA

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali confirmed that Atieno sustained deep cuts on the left side of her head.

"Officers at the scene managed to recover a panga with blood stains," said Mr Ayub.

Neighbours claimed that the couple have always been quarrelling over money.

Following such rampant domestic quarrels, the senior chief appealed to men to respect women.