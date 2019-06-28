By GERALD BWISA

A primary school teacher, who went missing on Wednesday, has been found dead in Endebess, Trans Nzoia.

The Nabeki Primary School teacher was found in Chepchoina Forest on Friday morning.

Trans Nzoia County police boss Ayub Ali said the teacher's body was found hanging from a tree with a belt around his neck.

But it is not clear whether he committed suicide or he was killed and his body hanged.

DISAPPEARED

According to Mr Ali, the victim had informed his colleague, a Mr Wilfred Keror, on Wednesday that he was going to a Kitale hospital for medical treatment but never returned.

Later on Thursday, the victim called Mr Keror informing him that he was stuck in a bushy area and couldn't find his way out.

Mr Keror reported o police who began a search.

Mr Ali said no suicide note was recovered at the scene.

The police boss was quick to dismiss claims of foul play adding that investigation into the incident has been opened.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier raised concern about the teacher's whereabouts.

He claimed the teacher was from Kapyego and that he was abducted by unknown individuals.

"I am also informed he called expressing concerns about his life," the senator claimed.

Recently an MCA who comes from the same neighbourhood as the teacher was murdered mysteriously.