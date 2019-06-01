Ms Kwamboka was found dead in her house in Umoja estate on May 24, 2019.

A police report at that station stated that the door to Ms Kwamboka's house had been locked from the inside.

By GERALD BWISA

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested the suspect linked to the murder of Constable Hellen Kwamboka, an officer attached to Parliament.

Eric Onyono Nyakundi was arrested from his hideout in Swam Town, Trans- Nzoia County, on Saturday.

Trans- Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali said DCI officers from Buruburu, Nairobi, trailed the suspect who had fled to the border town.

UMOJA ESTATE

Police said Constable Kwamboka failed to turn up for work on May 24, after leaving at 7pm the previous day, so a search was mounted.

They broke into her house only to find her body in a pool of blood, with a deep cut in the head.

There were blood stains all over the house, they said. Police further said that marks around the victim's neck showed she may have been strangled.

Officers including the Buruburu Divisional Criminal Investigation Officer and some from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the scene.

DOOR LOCKED

“When the officers found the house locked from the inside, they suspected something was [amiss]," the report stated.

"No murder weapon was found at the scene ... it is believed a boyfriend who visited her the previous day murdered her and then escaped."

Police said Constable Kwamboka’s phone was missing and that it was likely “stolen and switched off.”