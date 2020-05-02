By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

Police have recovered a gun believed to be one of three stolen from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) offices in Saboti, Trans Nzoia County, last week.

Officers killed a suspect during the operation at Chorlim in Endebess Sub-county at about 4am on Saturday, in which they recovered an SHE rifle with 10 bullets.

County Police Commander Ayub Ali told the Nation that another suspect escaped with gunshot wounds.

The operation was carried out by officers from the KFS, National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

"We are continuing with the operation in that area in order to recover the remaining guns," Mr Ali said, adding the body was taken to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The commander asked residents to volunteer information on the incident and not harbour any person with bullet wounds.

Advertisement

A break-in at the Saboti Forest division office on Monday night saw the theft of a steel box used as an armoury. It had three G3 riffles, magazines and bullets.