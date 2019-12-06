By GERALD BWISA

Two police officers and a civilian were on Friday arrested for allegedly conning youths during KDF's recruitment in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

One of the officers was identified as Nicholas Musau Musyoka, a constable based at Matisi Police Station.

The other suspects were not identified but it was said that the second officer was from Nairobi.

The three were apprehended by military police after they were found with fake KDF calling letters.

They were caught red-handed trying to obtain money from parents whose children were taken to KDF's Endebess Sub-county headquarters for the recruitment on Thursday.

They allegedly tried to con one Mr Kipsang Wanga out of his Sh250,000 by promising to provide a calling letter.

Mokonani Balata, the officer in-charge of KDF recruitment in the North Rift region, said the suspects were found with fake calling letters at the recruitment venue.

"We arrested the three during the exercise. We have verified that the letters are fake," he said.

Mr Balata said the suspects were handed over to officers at Endebess Police Station for investigations.