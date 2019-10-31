By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

A senior police officer was charged at a Kitale court on Thursday with conspiring with a woman to kill her husband.

Francis Barasa Simiyu, the county communication officer (signal) at Machakos police headquarters, was arrested by detectives from Kitale at his home in Bungoma County on Tuesday.

Sources at the Kitale Police Station said the accused had been avoiding arrest since the conspiracy in 2017.

PLEA

Officer Simiyu was taken to court for plea-taking on Wednesday but Resident Magistrate Mary Osoro said her court lacked jurisdiction.

Chief Magistrate Valentine Wandera then referred the case to another court.

Advertisement

Court documents say Mr Simiyu is accused of conspiring to kill John Wamalwa Nyongesa at an unknown place between August 21 and September 3, 2017.

Mr Nyongesa's wife, Jackline Walekhwa Wanjala, allegedly hired him to commit the crime.

Mr Simiyu pleaded not guilty on Thursday before Ms Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Immaculate Moranga.

NO BOND

The prosecution opposed the bond terms and said the case should be consolidated with that of 42-year-old Ms Wanjala.

"We object to bond terms since the suspect has been at large since the offence was committed," Ms Marion Konga told the court.

"It has taken manpower and resources to have him arrested. He is a flight risk and if given bond he is likely to abscond."

The accused was died bond and an order issued for him to be remanded at the Kitale GK Prison